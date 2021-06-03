Yuan eases after flurry of official warnings, but bullish bets rise

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased against the
dollar on Thursday after policymakers repeatedly came out to
tamp down expectations for further fast gains in the currency.
The official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary that
Chinese yuan-denominated assets are not a “bargaining chip” for
gamblers, in the latest attempt to curb speculative bets on the
currency.
Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China
(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3811 per dollar, 38
pips or 0.06% weaker than the previous fix of 6.3773.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3819
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3850 at midday, 35 pips
weaker than the previous late session close.
A host of Chinese policymakers have warned market
participants recently against betting on one-sided moves in the
currency, and the PBOC this week raised the reserve requirement
ratio on foreign exchange deposits for the first time in 14
years.
“Market expectations were divided following rounds of
official comments,” said a trader at a Chinese bank.
The trader added that the market was wary of additional
measures to rein in the yuan strength after the FX regulator
announced on Wednesday that it had granted fresh quotas of
Article content
roughly $10 billion on Tuesday under an outbound investment
scheme, allowing more capital outflows.
“Overall, pro-RMB bets should be further discouraged for
now,” strategists at OCBC Bank said in a note, adding markets
should not rule out a pullback and possible test of the
psychologically critical 6.4 per dollar level in coming
sessions.
The yuan had breached 6.4 last week, taking it to three-year
highs.
However, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday that bullish bets
on the yuan have hit a near six-month high.
Several currency traders said they were awaiting a batch of
U.S. economic data including job data due on Friday that could
affect the trajectory of the Federal Reserve’s policy stance.
They said a change in the Fed’s policy could bring volatility to
the greenback and other major currencies.
By midday, the global dollar index rose to 89.947
from the previous close of 89.92, while the offshore yuan
was trading at 6.3845 per dollar.
The yuan market at 0400 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.3811 6.3773 -0.06%
Spot yuan 6.385 6.3815 -0.05%
Divergence from 0.06%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 2.24%
Spot change since 2005 29.62%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 97.86 97.89 0.0
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 89.947 89.92 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.3845 0.01%
*
Offshore 6.536 -2.37%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim
Coghill)