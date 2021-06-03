Yuan eases after flurry of official warnings, but bullish bets rise

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased against the

dollar on Thursday after policymakers repeatedly came out to

tamp down expectations for further fast gains in the currency.

The official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary that

Chinese yuan-denominated assets are not a “bargaining chip” for

gamblers, in the latest attempt to curb speculative bets on the

currency.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3811 per dollar, 38

pips or 0.06% weaker than the previous fix of 6.3773.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3819

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3850 at midday, 35 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

A host of Chinese policymakers have warned market

participants recently against betting on one-sided moves in the

currency, and the PBOC this week raised the reserve requirement

ratio on foreign exchange deposits for the first time in 14

years.

“Market expectations were divided following rounds of

official comments,” said a trader at a Chinese bank.

The trader added that the market was wary of additional

measures to rein in the yuan strength after the FX regulator

announced on Wednesday that it had granted fresh quotas of