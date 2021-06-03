Yuan eases after flurry of official warnings, but bullish bets rise

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased against the

dollar on Thursday after policymakers repeatedly came out to

tamp down expectations for further fast gains in the currency.

The official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary that

Chinese yuan-denominated assets are not a “bargaining chip” for

gamblers, in the latest attempt to curb speculative bets on the

currency.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3811 per dollar, 38

pips or 0.06% weaker than the previous fix of 6.3773.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3819

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3850 at midday, 35 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

A host of Chinese policymakers have warned market

participants recently against betting on one-sided moves in the

currency, and the PBOC this week raised the reserve requirement

ratio on foreign exchange deposits for the first time in 14

years.

“Market expectations were divided following rounds of

official comments,” said a trader at a Chinese bank.

The trader added that the market was wary of additional

measures to rein in the yuan strength after the FX regulator

announced on Wednesday that it had granted fresh quotas of

roughly $10 billion on Tuesday under an outbound investment

scheme, allowing more capital outflows.

“Overall, pro-RMB bets should be further discouraged for

now,” strategists at OCBC Bank said in a note, adding markets

should not rule out a pullback and possible test of the

psychologically critical 6.4 per dollar level in coming

sessions.

The yuan had breached 6.4 last week, taking it to three-year

highs.

However, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday that bullish bets

on the yuan have hit a near six-month high.

Several currency traders said they were awaiting a batch of

U.S. economic data including job data due on Friday that could

affect the trajectory of the Federal Reserve’s policy stance.

They said a change in the Fed’s policy could bring volatility to

the greenback and other major currencies.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 89.947

from the previous close of 89.92, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.3845 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.3811 6.3773 -0.06%

Spot yuan 6.385 6.3815 -0.05%

Divergence from 0.06%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 2.24%

Spot change since 2005 29.62%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.86 97.89 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 89.947 89.92 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.3845 0.01%

*

Offshore 6.536 -2.37%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

