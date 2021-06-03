Yields rise after ADP private payrolls data

Article content

CHICAGO — U.S. Treasury yields moved

higher on Thursday, lifted by a report indicating a big private

payrolls jump in May, while the market awaited the government’s

upcoming release of monthly employment data.

The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls

climbed by 978,000 jobs last month, the biggest increase since

June 2020. Data for April was revised down to show 654,000 jobs

added instead of the initially reported 742,000. Economists

polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase

by 650,000 jobs.

The benchmark 10-year yield, was last up 2.9

basis points at 1.6198%.

The market’s major focus will be on the U.S. Labor

Department’s May employment report due out on Friday. According

to a Reuters survey of economists, private payrolls likely

increased by 600,000 jobs last month after rising by only

218,000 in April. With government hiring expected to have

increased by about 50,000, that would lead to overall payrolls

advancing by 650,000 jobs in May. The economy created 266,000

jobs in April.

Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial in

Memphis, Tennessee, said the yield rise came amid low trading

volume as the market awaited a broader picture of where the