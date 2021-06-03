Yields rise after ADP private payrolls data

CHICAGO — U.S. Treasury yields moved

higher on Thursday, lifted by a report indicating a big private

payrolls jump in May, while the market awaited the government’s

upcoming release of monthly employment data.

The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls

climbed by 978,000 jobs last month, the biggest increase since

June 2020. Data for April was revised down to show 654,000 jobs

added instead of the initially reported 742,000. Economists

polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase

by 650,000 jobs.

The benchmark 10-year yield, was last up 2.9

basis points at 1.6198%.

The market’s major focus will be on the U.S. Labor

Department’s May employment report due out on Friday. According

to a Reuters survey of economists, private payrolls likely

increased by 600,000 jobs last month after rising by only

218,000 in April. With government hiring expected to have

increased by about 50,000, that would lead to overall payrolls

advancing by 650,000 jobs in May. The economy created 266,000

jobs in April.

Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial in

Memphis, Tennessee, said the yield rise came amid low trading

volume as the market awaited a broader picture of where the

economy was headed.

“Tomorrow’s jobs report will be very important, but there’ll

still be people waiting to see how the (Consumer Price Index)

and retail sales numbers come out,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of new claims for unemployment

benefits fell below 400,000 last week for the first time since

the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. Initial

claims fell 20,000 to a seasonally adjusted 385,000 for the week

ended May 29.

There was minimal market reaction to a report from the

Institute for Supply Management (ISM) that showed

non-manufacturing activity index rebounded to 64 last month, the

highest reading in the series’ history, from 62.7 in April.

A reading above 50 indicates growth in the services sector,

which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic

activity. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index

climbing to 63.0.

The two-year Treasury yield was last less than a

basis point higher at 0.1565%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the

gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes

was about 2 basis points steeper at 146.16 basis

points.

June 3 Thursday 10:47AM New York / 1447 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.02 0.0203 0.000

Six-month bills 0.035 0.0355 0.001

Two-year note 99-240/256 0.1565 0.009

Three-year note 99-200/256 0.3247 0.022

Five-year note 99-152/256 0.8333 0.037

Seven-year note 99-184/256 1.2922 0.035

10-year note 100-12/256 1.6198 0.029

20-year bond 100-120/256 2.2207 0.019

30-year bond 101-172/256 2.2974 0.017

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 0.25

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.00 0.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.50 -0.25

spread

(By Karen Pierog; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

