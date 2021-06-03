Yields rise after ADP private payrolls data

Article content
CHICAGO — U.S. Treasury yields moved
higher on Thursday, lifted by a report indicating a big private
payrolls jump in May, while the market awaited the government’s
upcoming release of monthly employment data.
The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls
climbed by 978,000 jobs last month, the biggest increase since
June 2020. Data for April was revised down to show 654,000 jobs
added instead of the initially reported 742,000. Economists
polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase
by 650,000 jobs.
The benchmark 10-year yield, was last up 2.9
basis points at 1.6198%.
The market’s major focus will be on the U.S. Labor
Department’s May employment report due out on Friday. According
to a Reuters survey of economists, private payrolls likely
increased by 600,000 jobs last month after rising by only
218,000 in April. With government hiring expected to have
increased by about 50,000, that would lead to overall payrolls
advancing by 650,000 jobs in May. The economy created 266,000
jobs in April.
Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial in
Memphis, Tennessee, said the yield rise came amid low trading
volume as the market awaited a broader picture of where the
economy was headed.
“Tomorrow’s jobs report will be very important, but there’ll
still be people waiting to see how the (Consumer Price Index)
and retail sales numbers come out,” he said.
Meanwhile, the number of new claims for unemployment
benefits fell below 400,000 last week for the first time since
the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. Initial
claims fell 20,000 to a seasonally adjusted 385,000 for the week
ended May 29.
There was minimal market reaction to a report from the
Institute for Supply Management (ISM) that showed
non-manufacturing activity index rebounded to 64 last month, the
highest reading in the series’ history, from 62.7 in April.
A reading above 50 indicates growth in the services sector,
which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic
activity. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index
climbing to 63.0.
The two-year Treasury yield was last less than a
basis point higher at 0.1565%.
A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the
gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes
was about 2 basis points steeper at 146.16 basis
points.
June 3 Thursday 10:47AM New York / 1447 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.02 0.0203 0.000
Six-month bills 0.035 0.0355 0.001
Two-year note 99-240/256 0.1565 0.009
Three-year note 99-200/256 0.3247 0.022
Five-year note 99-152/256 0.8333 0.037
Seven-year note 99-184/256 1.2922 0.035
10-year note 100-12/256 1.6198 0.029
20-year bond 100-120/256 2.2207 0.019
30-year bond 101-172/256 2.2974 0.017
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 0.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.00 0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.50 -0.25
spread
