White House warns companies to step up cybersecurity: ‘We can’t do it alone’

Article content

WASHINGTON — The White House warned corporate executives and business leaders on Thursday to step up security measures to protect against ransomware attacks after intrusions disrupted operations at a major meatpacking company and the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline.

There has been a significant hike in the frequency and size of ransomware attacks, Anne Neuberger, cybersecurity adviser at the National Security Council, said in a letter.

“The threats are serious and they are increasing. We urge you to take these critical steps to protect your organizations and the American public,” she added.

The recent cyberattacks have forced companies to see ransomware as a threat to core business operations and not just data theft, as ransomware attacks have shifted from stealing to disrupting operations, she said.

Strengthening the country’s resilience to cyberattacks was one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities, the White House has said.

“But we can’t do it alone,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. “Business leaders have a responsibility to strengthen their cyber defenses to protect the American public and our economy.”

No company, large or small, is safe from ransomware attacks, Neuberger told the business community.