Which Space Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



© Reuters. Virgin Galactic vs. Maxar Technologies: Which Space Stock is a Better Buy?



The space industry has been getting a lot of attention recently, as we are getting closer to sending tourists to the edge of earth’s atmosphere. Here, we compare two companies part of the space tech industry, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) with Maxar Technologies (NYSE:), to analyze which stock is a better buy right now.Space technology is currently one of the most exciting industries. Two reasonably well-known companies in this industry are Virgin Galactic (SPCE) and Maxar Technologies (MAXR). In this article I’ll analyze which stock is a better buy today.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic is an integrated aerospace company that develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. It is also involved in the manufacturing of space vehicles and its operations include commercial human spaceflight as well as flying commercial research. Further, Virgin Galactic is involved in the design, manufacturing, testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles.

Continue reading on StockNews