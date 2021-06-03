Which Pet Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



Chewy vs. IDEXX Laboratories: Which Pet Stock is a Better Buy?



The high volume of pet adoption amid continued remote working arrangements is driving heightened demand for pet food and care products. As a result, companies are racing to develop viable pet medications and pet friendly products to capitalize on the growing market. We think this positions popular pet companies IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) and Chewy (NYSE:) to deliver solid returns in the coming months. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) develops, manufactures and distributes products and provides services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets worldwide. The company also sells a line of portable electrolytes and blood gas analyzers for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market.

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) operates an online platform to sell pet food and medications and other pet-related products. The company offers its products and services through its website and mobile applications.

A heightened level of companion animal adoptions during the COVID-19 lockdowns has enabled the U.S. pet industry to generate a 6.7% year-over-year rise in sales to a record $106.70 billion in 2020. With a continuation of remote working encouraging continued pet adoption, the U.S. pet industry is likely to maintain its growth streak in 2021. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), pet industry sales are expected to hit $109.6 billion in 2021.

