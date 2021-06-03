Article content

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Australia’s Victoria outbreak eases

Australia’s Victoria state reported just three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its lowest single-day rise in more than a week, a day after a lockdown in state capital Melbourne was extended for another week.

Australia’s second most populous state has endured four lockdowns since the pandemic begun, the longest running for more than 100 days last year.

Under mounting pressure and with an election likely within a year, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a plan to pay up to A$500 ($387) a week to people in lockdown.

“We cannot postpone again,” Tokyo 2020 chief says

The president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee ruled out a cancellation or postponement of the Olympics as doubts swirled among city governments and medical professionals whether the event can be held safely.

Opinion polls in Japan show that a majority want the Games canceled or put off again after being delayed by one year. A majority of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly feel the same way, the Tokyo Shimbun newspaper said.

Foreign spectators are already barred from the Games, and officials are undecided if Japanese fans will be allowed into venues.