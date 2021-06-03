UK’s Sunak ‘hugely optimistic’ about G7 agreement By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
3/3

© Reuters. Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak meets with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (not pictured), in London, Britain June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

2/3

LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was very hopeful that a meeting of G7 finance ministers in London on Friday and Saturday would reach a concrete agreement on taxing large tech companies and other goals.

The gathering will be the first time finance ministers from the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada will meet face-to-face since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m determined we work together and unite to tackle the world’s most pressing economic challenges – and I’m hugely optimistic that we will deliver some concrete outcomes this weekend,” Sunak said in a statement late on Thursday.

The United States has proposed a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% to stop multinational companies from benefiting from tax havens.

But Britain and other European countries want to ensure that increased tax revenue is paid where the businesses operate, not just where they declare profits.

Sunak told Reuters in an interview this week that a U.S. proposal that would focus on the 100 largest and most profitable companies did offer a potential way forward.

Britain is also seeking broader agreement that large companies should declare their environmental impact in a standard way, to help investors compare their green credentials.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR