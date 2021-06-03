U.S. SEC names new acting director of trading and markets unit By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday named David Saltiel as acting director of the agency’s trading and markets division, which regulates major market players including broker-dealers and stock exchanges.
Saltiel, head of the unit’s analytics and research office, replaces Christian R. Sabella. Sabella left the SEC on June 2, the SEC said in a statement.
