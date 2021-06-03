U.S. Jobs, Biden’s China Blacklist, Canada Stimulus: Eco Day

Article content

Economists, blindsided by a major miss in April’s U.S. employment report, are now ready for any number of surprisesPresident Joe Biden plans to amend a U.S. ban on investments in companies linked to China’s military this week, according to people familiarBiden has made support for innovation a key part of his program, calling for increased funding to key industries like semiconductor manufacturing, cybersecurity and electric vehiclesThe Biden administration has proposed requiring the collection of data on foreign cryptocurrency investors active in the U.S.The Fed plans to begin gradually selling a portfolio of corporate debt purchased through an emergency lending facility launched last yearGlobal talks to revamp the international tax system and impose a worldwide minimum corporate rate have gotten fresh life in recent months, and this week’s Group of Seven finance ministers’ meeting may provide additional momentum toward a broader deal in July or OctoberCovax, which distributes Covid vaccines to mostly poor countries, has been saying for a year no one is safe until everyone is. Rich countries may finally be getting the messageGlobal food prices extended their rally to the highest in almost a decade, heightening concerns over bulging grocery bills as economies struggle to exit the Covid-19 crisisHousing prices worldwide are rising the most since before the global financial crisisHome listings are increasing in some New York City suburbs, though not enough to satisfy insatiable buyer demandToronto’s housing market recorded its second consecutive month of slowing sales in May, as reduced supply and a lingering lockdown to contain the coronavirus helped to cool off the marketFinally, check out this week’s Stephanomics podcast: Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland champions a robust fiscal response to the pandemic, but acknowledges her nation’s initial vaccine effort fell short

