U.S. government finds no evidence aerial sightings were alien spacecraft

The newspaper, citing senior Biden administration officials briefed on the findings in advance of the report’s release to Congress later this month, also said the report determined that the vast majority of 120 incidents documented over the past two decades did not originate from any American military or other advanced U.S. government technology.

(Reuters) – U.S. intelligence officials have found no evidence that a series of unidentified aerial phenomena observed by Navy aviators in recent years were alien spacecraft, but the sightings remain unexplained in a highly anticipated government report, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

