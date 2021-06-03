U.S. administers 297.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A large vaccination site is shown as people with preexisting health conditions are granted access to a vaccination during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Inglewood, California, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake



(Reuters) – The United States had administered 297,720,928 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 368,375,195 doses as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 296,912,892 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 2 out of 366,977,535 doses delivered.

The agency said 169,090,262 people had received at least one dose, while 136,644,618 people were fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:) and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.