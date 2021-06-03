TravelCenters of America Stock is Poised to Move Higher This Summer By StockNews



© Reuters. TravelCenters of America Stock is Poised to Move Higher This Summer



TravelCenters of America’s (NASDAQ:) progress in improving its business and its commitment toward expanding alternative energy networks in the travel center industry, through strategic partnerships, have helped the company improve its profitability significantly. As interstate travel activity picks up this summer, with more Americans vaccinated, the stock is poised to soar in the coming months.Travel centers operator TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) offers truck repair and maintenance, roadside services, as well as quick service restaurants, travel stores, and various other customer amenities in the United States and Canada. Of late, investors have been paying more attention to travel stocks as more than 50% of the adult population in the United States have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. TA’s stock has surged 108.1% over the past year and 26.6% over the past three months. The ongoing fast-paced vaccination and pent-up demand for travel should bode well for the stock.

The company’s plans to enhance travel center experiences and its recent strategic partnership with Nikola Corporation (NKLA) should drive significant growth in its truck and retail services business. As it continues to focus on improving customer experiences through reimagined restaurant offerings and upgradations, I believe TA is poised to soar in the coming months.

Here is what I think could shape TA’s performance in the near term:

Continue reading on StockNews