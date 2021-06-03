Toronto Home Sales Slow for Second Month With City in Lockdown

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Toronto’s housing market recorded its second consecutive month of slowing sales in May, as reduced supply and a lingering lockdown to contain the coronavirus helped to cool off the market.

The number of homes that traded hands in Canada’s largest city fell 8.9% in May from the month before, according to data released Thursday from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board. The seasonally-adjusted average selling price for a home in the Toronto region still rose 1.1% from April, to C$1,061,987 ($882,300).

“While sales have trended off the March 2021 peak, so too have new listings,” Jason Mercer, the real estate board’s chief market analyst, said in a statement. “People actively looking to purchase a home continue to face a lot of competition from other buyers, which results in very strong upward pressure on selling prices.”

Prices were up 19% compared with May 2020, using a composite price index that adjusts for the mix of homes being sold.

With the price of a home in Toronto still near record levels, buyers and sellers both seem to be taking a pause. For most of April and May, the city endured some of the strictest lockdown measures of the pandemic to combat a surge of infections. Vancouver, however, where infections are less widespread and lockdown rules less severe, also saw a slowdown in home sales last month. Canada’s immigration-driven population growth has been choked off with international travel restricted.