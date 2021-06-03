Top blockchain mentors join forces to advise on ‘groundbreaking’ Solana projects By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Top blockchain mentors join forces to advise on ‘groundbreaking’ Solana projects

Solverse, a Solana-focused accelerator program, has tapped 21 subject matter experts to advise on up-and-coming Solana projects, setting the stage for further development of the high-performance blockchain network.

Representatives from 21 companies were selected to join the Solverse mentorship program. The mentors themselves come from diverse backgrounds, including global investment banking, blockchain infrastructure and media. Representatives from Alameda Research, Axia8 Ventures, Bitscale, Lemniscape and many others will make up the mentorship panel.