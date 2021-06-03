The Anthony Bourdain Documentary Trailer Is Here

“You’re probably going to find out about it anyway, so here’s a little preemptive truth telling: there’s no happy ending.”
He was just naturally charismatic, enthusiastic, and beloved.
And so, following Bourdain’s tragic death in 2018, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville decided to make a documentary about him.
It’s called ROADRUNNER: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, and the trailer just dropped.
The doc appears to be a combination of home videos, archival footage, and interviews.
Celebrity restaurateurs like David Chang and Eric Ripert are featured.
Alison Mosshart, singer of the rock band The Kills, also makes an appearance — lest you forget Bourdain’s rock and roll spirit.
And if the trailer is any indication, the movie is going to be a really powerful tribute to the man who changed so many lives.
ROADRUNNER: A Film About Anthony Bourdain hits theaters July 16.
