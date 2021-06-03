Tellurian signs 10-year LNG agreement with Vitol for 3 MTPA

Article content

U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Tellurian Inc said on Thursday it had signed a 10-year sale and purchase agreement with commodity trader Vitol for 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG.

That is the second 10-year, 3-MTPA agreement Tellurian has announced in a week, following a deal with commodity trader Gunvor Group. Each deal is worth about $12 billion in revenue over the contract periods.

Tellurian shares soared around 21% on the news to their highest since February 2020, putting the stock up about 115% over the past 15 days.

The LNG would be delivered from Tellurian’s proposed 27.6-MTPA Driftwood export project in Louisiana.

Tellurian Executive Chairman Charif Souki said in a video this week that the company remained “highly confident we will start construction this summer and issue notice to proceed to Bechtel by the first quarter of next year.”

Tellurian has a contract with Bechtel to build the liquefaction plant.

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro Dounis said Tellurian’s rate of commercial progress has accelerated “from virtually nothing to once per week. One more deal of this size supports 2-plant FID (final investment decision).”

Tellurian has said the first phase of Driftwood would cost about $16.8 billion and produce about 16.5 MTPA of LNG.