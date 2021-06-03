TCS Targets Net Zero Emissions by 2030

At the core of TCS’ strategy to reduce its carbon footprint is improved energy efficiency through the addition of more green buildings to the company’s real estate portfolio, reduction of IT system power usage, and the use of TCS Clever Energy™, which leverages IoT, machine learning and AI to optimize energy consumption across campuses. TCS’ Vision 25×25 is a strategic lever that delinks TCS’ business growth from campus expansion, and brings down emissions related to employee commutes and business travel. Other elements of its net zero aspiration include greater use of renewable sources of energy and carbon removal offsets.

In its recently published Integrated Annual Report 2020-21 , the company has set forth this new carbon reduction goal after having achieved the previous target of reducing its specific carbon footprint by half by 2020 (versus baseline year FY 2008), ahead of schedule. In FY 2021, TCS’ specific carbon footprint across Scope 1 and Scope 2 was lower by 61.6% compared to baseline year FY 2008.

MUMBAI, India — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has announced its plans to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas emissions across Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 70% by 2025 (over 2016 base year), and to achieve net zero emissions by 2030.

Tata Consultancy Services to Leverage Vision 25×25, Renewable Energy and Digital Technology to Reduce Carbon Emissions by 70% by 2025, and Become a Net Zero Emitter by 2030

“Our net zero goal underlines our renewed commitment to environmental stewardship. To curb emissions and limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels, all organizations will have to reimagine existing business models and aim for sustainable growth. We are in a unique position to combine our purpose-driven world view with digital innovation to not only drive our own sustainability, but also partner with customers, civil society and governments to lead and shape solutions for a sustainable future,” said N G Subramaniam, COO & Executive Director, TCS.

TCS’ environmental footprint was significantly reduced in FY 2021 due to the large-scale switch to remote working, enabled by its Secure Borderless Workspaces™ operating model. With over 97% of employees working from home throughout the year, resource consumption, emissions and wastes were significantly lower. During the year, the company’s absolute energy consumption came down by 46.6% over the prior year, and absolute carbon footprint (Scope 1 + Scope 2) by 48.8%.

TCS will also continue its efforts in water conservation and waste management through reduction and recycling initiatives. All its campuses ensure zero biodegradable waste to landfill and zero water discharge. TCS has also eliminated the use of single-use plastics across campuses and ensured the recycling of all recyclable plastic waste.

TCS is certified under the ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System standard, across 120 locations globally. The company was recently awarded a Gold rating in the EcoVadis 2021 Sustainability Assessment, for the eighth consecutive year. TCS outperformed its peers in all four key areas of measurement: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

