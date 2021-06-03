Sustainable Agriculture & Wellness Dividend Fund Announces Exchange Ratios

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

CALGARY, Alberta, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Middlefield Group, on behalf of Sustainable Agriculture & Wellness Dividend Fund (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Fund (the “Exchange Option”) being made under the final prospectus of the Fund dated May 18, 2021.

The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund (“Units”) with:

      (i)      stable monthly cash distributions, and

      (ii)      enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund’s investment portfolio;

through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying securities of international issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from business models that include major innovations in the agriculture and wellness industries and promote sustainable living and well-being (collectively, “Agriculture & Wellness Issuers”). In addition, the advisor will integrate environmental, social and governance considerations to complement fundamental analysis in selecting Agriculture & Wellness Issuers it believes have sustainable competitive advantages.

The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 4% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.03333 per unit per month or $0.40 per unit per annum).

The number of Units issuable for each class of security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the “Exchange Ratio”) has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of such security on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or such other exchange or market on which such security is then listed) during the period of three consecutive trading days ending on June 3, 2021 (the “Pricing Period”), as adjusted to reflect distributions declared by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by $10.00. The Exchange Ratio for any such securities that do not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange of such securities into Canadian dollars based on today’s Bank of Canada daily exchange rate. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of the offering of Units and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers that are declared up to but not including such date. Each Exchange Ratio will be rounded down to five decimal places. All prices are in Canadian Dollars.

The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio.

NameTickerCUSIPISINVWAPExchange
Ratio
Food & Agriculture Issuers
Ag Growth International IncAFN001181106CA001181106841.30124.13012
AGCO CorpAGCO001084102US0010841023167.494016.74940
Amazon.com IncAMZN023135106US02313510673891.5520389.15520
Andersons Inc/TheANDE034164103US034164103538.96683.89668
Archer-Daniels-Midland CoADM039483102US039483102082.15358.21534
Ball CorpBLL058498106US058498106499.76439.97643
Bayer AGBAYRY072730302US072730302819.25201.92520
Beyond Meat IncBYND08862E109US08862E1091171.168517.11684
Bunge LtdBGn/aBMG169621056107.465210.74651
Canadian National Railway CoCNR136375102CA1363751027135.268613.46536
Canadian Pacific Railway LtdCP13645T100CA13645T100398.72819.87281
CCL Industries IncCCL/B124900309CA124900309869.02406.88140
Cervus Equipment CorpCERV15712L100CA15712L100417.14611.71461
CF Industries Holdings IncCF125269100US125269100166.42016.64200
Chemtrade Logistics Income FundCHE-U16387P103CA16387P10367.55950.75595
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment TrustCHP-U17039A106CA17039A106614.56891.45689
CNH Industrial NVCNHIn/aNL001054566121.33862.13385
Compass Minerals International IncCMP20451N101US20451N101983.74958.28780
Conagra Brands IncCAG205887102US205887102946.64634.66462
Corteva IncCTVA22052L104US22052L104455.45305.54530
Crombie Real Estate Investment TrustCRR-U227107109CA227107109417.38251.73825
Danone SADANOY23636T100US23636T100717.26281.72627
Darling Ingredients IncDAR237266101US237266101585.91658.59165
Deere & CoDE244199105US2441991054436.719443.67194
Elanco Animal Health IncELAN28414H103US28414H103242.88654.28864
Empire Co LtdEMP/A291843407CA291843407741.18654.11865
Farmers Edge IncFDGE30957Q102CA30957Q10289.97370.99737
FMC CorpFMC302491303US3024913036142.580414.25803
General Mills IncGIS370334104US370334104676.61937.66192
George Weston LtdWN961148509CA9611485090118.387611.78376
Goodfood Market CorpFOOD38217M100CA38217M10057.94570.79457
IDEXX Laboratories IncIDXX45168D104US45168D1046666.729866.67298
Intertape Polymer Group IncITP460919103CA460919103229.03042.88729
Kellogg CoK487836108US487836108280.03048.00303
Kraft Heinz Co/TheKHC500754106US500754106453.13975.31396
Kroger Co/TheKR501044101US501044101345.67134.56712
Loblaw Cos LtdL539481101CA539481101574.78797.44529
Maple Leaf Foods IncMFI564905107CA564905107826.68472.65047
Metro Inc/CNMRU59162N109CA59162N109658.34275.83427
Mosaic Co/TheMOS61945C103US61945C103645.10904.51089
Nestle SANSRGY641069406US6410694060149.781814.97817
Nutrien LtdNTR67077M108CA67077M108676.04607.60460
Premium Brands Holdings CorpPBH74061A108CA74061A1084121.835412.18354
Rogers Sugar IncRSI77519R102CA77519R10295.74210.57421
Saputo IncSAP802912105CA802912105741.32024.11452
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co/TheSMG810186106US8101861065250.335825.03357
Superior Plus CorpSPB86828P103CA86828P103615.24581.52458
Toro Co/TheTTC891092108US8910921084131.843513.18435
Tractor Supply CoTSCO892356106US8923561067217.180821.71808
Trimble IncTRMB896239100US896239100494.91349.49134
Tyson Foods IncTSN902494103US902494103496.59309.65929
Walmart IncWMT931142103US9311421039171.207517.12074
Winpak LtdWPK97535P104CA97535P104540.32964.03296
Zoetis IncZTS98978V103US98978V1035210.437021.04370
Nutrition & Preventive Health Issuers
Abbott LaboratoriesABT002824100US0028241000130.187913.01878
Alphabet IncGOOGL02079K305US02079K30592861.9295286.19294
American Well CorpAMWL03044L105US03044L105215.62501.56249
Andlauer Healthcare Group IncAND034223107CA034223107735.69373.56937
Apple IncAAPL037833100US0378331005150.469215.04692
Bausch Health Cos IncBHC071734107CA071734107138.59373.85937
Chartwell Retirement ResidencesCSH-U16141A103CA16141A103013.17011.31701
CVS Health CorpCVS126650100US1266501006104.372410.43723
Dexcom IncDXCM252131107US2521311074448.647744.86476
Dialogue Health Technologies IncCARE25249F104CA25249F104512.59791.25979
Gilead Sciences IncGILD375558103US375558103679.72757.88682
Herbalife Nutrition LtdHLFn/aKYG4412G101065.16426.51642
Jamieson Wellness IncJWEL470748104CA470748104636.44983.64498
Johnson & JohnsonJNJ478160104US4781601046201.238820.12387
Knight Therapeutics IncGUD499053106CA49905310695.30430.53043
Medtronic PLCMDTn/aIE00BTN1Y115150.217615.02175
Merck & Co IncMRK58933Y105US58933Y105587.86868.70819
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment TrustNWH-U667495105CA667495105913.00901.30090
Pfizer IncPFE717081103US717081103546.89784.68977
Sienna Senior Living IncSIA82621K102CA82621K102116.22091.62209
Teladoc Health IncTDOC87918A105US87918A1051182.699418.26993
TELUS CorpT87971M103CA87971M103227.52902.72128
UnitedHealth Group IncUNH91324P102US91324P1021492.700949.27009
Walgreens Boots Alliance IncWBA931427108US931427108464.79036.47902
Well Health Technologies CorpWELL94947L102CA94947L10227.07510.70751
Activity & Apparel Issuers
Acushnet Holdings CorpGOLF005098108US005098108564.63676.44369
Aritzia IncATZ04045U102CA04045U102129.22192.92219
BRP IncDOO05577W200CA05577W200497.07059.70705
Camping World Holdings IncCWH13462K109US13462K109751.15555.08529
Canadian Tire Corp LtdCTC136681103CA1366811034250.259325.02593
Columbia Sportswear CoCOLM198516106US1985161066122.262012.22619
CT Real Estate Investment TrustCRT-U126462100CA126462100616.45981.64598
Dick’s Sporting Goods IncDKS253393102US2533931026117.122511.66838
Foot Locker IncFL344849104US344849104976.18547.61853
Gap Inc/TheGPS364760108US364760108339.14563.91455
Garmin LtdGRMNn/aCH0114405324171.983517.11726
Gildan Activewear IncGIL375916103CA375916103543.68114.36811
Lululemon Athletica IncLULU550021109US5500211090386.002638.60025
NIKE IncNKE654106103US6541061031162.826516.28265
Peloton Interactive IncPTON70614W100US70614W1009130.134713.01347
Planet Fitness IncPLNT72703H101US72703H101492.70049.27003
Rogers Communications IncRCI/B775109200CA775109200762.21696.17169
Shaw Communications IncSJR/B82028K200CA82028K200236.01063.59118
Under Armour IncUAA904311107US904311107227.32112.73210

The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., TD Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Richardson Wealth Limited, Hampton Securities Limited, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Research Capital Corporation.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

Primary Logo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR