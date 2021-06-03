Sustainable Agriculture & Wellness Dividend Fund Announces Exchange Ratios

CALGARY, Alberta, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Middlefield Group, on behalf of Sustainable Agriculture & Wellness Dividend Fund (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Fund (the “Exchange Option”) being made under the final prospectus of the Fund dated May 18, 2021.

The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund (“Units”) with:

(i) stable monthly cash distributions, and

(ii) enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund’s investment portfolio;

through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying securities of international issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from business models that include major innovations in the agriculture and wellness industries and promote sustainable living and well-being (collectively, “Agriculture & Wellness Issuers”). In addition, the advisor will integrate environmental, social and governance considerations to complement fundamental analysis in selecting Agriculture & Wellness Issuers it believes have sustainable competitive advantages.

The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 4% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.03333 per unit per month or $0.40 per unit per annum).

The number of Units issuable for each class of security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the “Exchange Ratio”) has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of such security on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or such other exchange or market on which such security is then listed) during the period of three consecutive trading days ending on June 3, 2021 (the “Pricing Period”), as adjusted to reflect distributions declared by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by $10.00. The Exchange Ratio for any such securities that do not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange of such securities into Canadian dollars based on today’s Bank of Canada daily exchange rate. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of the offering of Units and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers that are declared up to but not including such date. Each Exchange Ratio will be rounded down to five decimal places. All prices are in Canadian Dollars.

The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio.

Name Ticker CUSIP ISIN VWAP Exchange

Ratio Food & Agriculture Issuers Ag Growth International Inc AFN 001181106 CA0011811068 41.3012 4.13012 AGCO Corp AGCO 001084102 US0010841023 167.4940 16.74940 Amazon.com Inc AMZN 023135106 US0231351067 3891.5520 389.15520 Andersons Inc/The ANDE 034164103 US0341641035 38.9668 3.89668 Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM 039483102 US0394831020 82.1535 8.21534 Ball Corp BLL 058498106 US0584981064 99.7643 9.97643 Bayer AG BAYRY 072730302 US0727303028 19.2520 1.92520 Beyond Meat Inc BYND 08862E109 US08862E1091 171.1685 17.11684 Bunge Ltd BG n/a BMG169621056 107.4652 10.74651 Canadian National Railway Co CNR 136375102 CA1363751027 135.2686 13.46536 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP 13645T100 CA13645T1003 98.7281 9.87281 CCL Industries Inc CCL/B 124900309 CA1249003098 69.0240 6.88140 Cervus Equipment Corp CERV 15712L100 CA15712L1004 17.1461 1.71461 CF Industries Holdings Inc CF 125269100 US1252691001 66.4201 6.64200 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund CHE-U 16387P103 CA16387P1036 7.5595 0.75595 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust CHP-U 17039A106 CA17039A1066 14.5689 1.45689 CNH Industrial NV CNHI n/a NL0010545661 21.3386 2.13385 Compass Minerals International Inc CMP 20451N101 US20451N1019 83.7495 8.28780 Conagra Brands Inc CAG 205887102 US2058871029 46.6463 4.66462 Corteva Inc CTVA 22052L104 US22052L1044 55.4530 5.54530 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust CRR-U 227107109 CA2271071094 17.3825 1.73825 Danone SA DANOY 23636T100 US23636T1007 17.2628 1.72627 Darling Ingredients Inc DAR 237266101 US2372661015 85.9165 8.59165 Deere & Co DE 244199105 US2441991054 436.7194 43.67194 Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN 28414H103 US28414H1032 42.8865 4.28864 Empire Co Ltd EMP/A 291843407 CA2918434077 41.1865 4.11865 Farmers Edge Inc FDGE 30957Q102 CA30957Q1028 9.9737 0.99737 FMC Corp FMC 302491303 US3024913036 142.5804 14.25803 General Mills Inc GIS 370334104 US3703341046 76.6193 7.66192 George Weston Ltd WN 961148509 CA9611485090 118.3876 11.78376 Goodfood Market Corp FOOD 38217M100 CA38217M1005 7.9457 0.79457 IDEXX Laboratories Inc IDXX 45168D104 US45168D1046 666.7298 66.67298 Intertape Polymer Group Inc ITP 460919103 CA4609191032 29.0304 2.88729 Kellogg Co K 487836108 US4878361082 80.0304 8.00303 Kraft Heinz Co/The KHC 500754106 US5007541064 53.1397 5.31396 Kroger Co/The KR 501044101 US5010441013 45.6713 4.56712 Loblaw Cos Ltd L 539481101 CA5394811015 74.7879 7.44529 Maple Leaf Foods Inc MFI 564905107 CA5649051078 26.6847 2.65047 Metro Inc/CN MRU 59162N109 CA59162N1096 58.3427 5.83427 Mosaic Co/The MOS 61945C103 US61945C1036 45.1090 4.51089 Nestle SA NSRGY 641069406 US6410694060 149.7818 14.97817 Nutrien Ltd NTR 67077M108 CA67077M1086 76.0460 7.60460 Premium Brands Holdings Corp PBH 74061A108 CA74061A1084 121.8354 12.18354 Rogers Sugar Inc RSI 77519R102 CA77519R1029 5.7421 0.57421 Saputo Inc SAP 802912105 CA8029121057 41.3202 4.11452 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co/The SMG 810186106 US8101861065 250.3358 25.03357 Superior Plus Corp SPB 86828P103 CA86828P1036 15.2458 1.52458 Toro Co/The TTC 891092108 US8910921084 131.8435 13.18435 Tractor Supply Co TSCO 892356106 US8923561067 217.1808 21.71808 Trimble Inc TRMB 896239100 US8962391004 94.9134 9.49134 Tyson Foods Inc TSN 902494103 US9024941034 96.5930 9.65929 Walmart Inc WMT 931142103 US9311421039 171.2075 17.12074 Winpak Ltd WPK 97535P104 CA97535P1045 40.3296 4.03296 Zoetis Inc ZTS 98978V103 US98978V1035 210.4370 21.04370 Nutrition & Preventive Health Issuers Abbott Laboratories ABT 002824100 US0028241000 130.1879 13.01878 Alphabet Inc GOOGL 02079K305 US02079K3059 2861.9295 286.19294 American Well Corp AMWL 03044L105 US03044L1052 15.6250 1.56249 Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc AND 034223107 CA0342231077 35.6937 3.56937 Apple Inc AAPL 037833100 US0378331005 150.4692 15.04692 Bausch Health Cos Inc BHC 071734107 CA0717341071 38.5937 3.85937 Chartwell Retirement Residences CSH-U 16141A103 CA16141A1030 13.1701 1.31701 CVS Health Corp CVS 126650100 US1266501006 104.3724 10.43723 Dexcom Inc DXCM 252131107 US2521311074 448.6477 44.86476 Dialogue Health Technologies Inc CARE 25249F104 CA25249F1045 12.5979 1.25979 Gilead Sciences Inc GILD 375558103 US3755581036 79.7275 7.88682 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd HLF n/a KYG4412G1010 65.1642 6.51642 Jamieson Wellness Inc JWEL 470748104 CA4707481046 36.4498 3.64498 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 478160104 US4781601046 201.2388 20.12387 Knight Therapeutics Inc GUD 499053106 CA4990531069 5.3043 0.53043 Medtronic PLC MDT n/a IE00BTN1Y115 150.2176 15.02175 Merck & Co Inc MRK 58933Y105 US58933Y1055 87.8686 8.70819 NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust NWH-U 667495105 CA6674951059 13.0090 1.30090 Pfizer Inc PFE 717081103 US7170811035 46.8978 4.68977 Sienna Senior Living Inc SIA 82621K102 CA82621K1021 16.2209 1.62209 Teladoc Health Inc TDOC 87918A105 US87918A1051 182.6994 18.26993 TELUS Corp T 87971M103 CA87971M1032 27.5290 2.72128 UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH 91324P102 US91324P1021 492.7009 49.27009 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA 931427108 US9314271084 64.7903 6.47902 Well Health Technologies Corp WELL 94947L102 CA94947L1022 7.0751 0.70751 Activity & Apparel Issuers Acushnet Holdings Corp GOLF 005098108 US0050981085 64.6367 6.44369 Aritzia Inc ATZ 04045U102 CA04045U1021 29.2219 2.92219 BRP Inc DOO 05577W200 CA05577W2004 97.0705 9.70705 Camping World Holdings Inc CWH 13462K109 US13462K1097 51.1555 5.08529 Canadian Tire Corp Ltd CTC 136681103 CA1366811034 250.2593 25.02593 Columbia Sportswear Co COLM 198516106 US1985161066 122.2620 12.22619 CT Real Estate Investment Trust CRT-U 126462100 CA1264621006 16.4598 1.64598 Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc DKS 253393102 US2533931026 117.1225 11.66838 Foot Locker Inc FL 344849104 US3448491049 76.1854 7.61853 Gap Inc/The GPS 364760108 US3647601083 39.1456 3.91455 Garmin Ltd GRMN n/a CH0114405324 171.9835 17.11726 Gildan Activewear Inc GIL 375916103 CA3759161035 43.6811 4.36811 Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU 550021109 US5500211090 386.0026 38.60025 NIKE Inc NKE 654106103 US6541061031 162.8265 16.28265 Peloton Interactive Inc PTON 70614W100 US70614W1009 130.1347 13.01347 Planet Fitness Inc PLNT 72703H101 US72703H1014 92.7004 9.27003 Rogers Communications Inc RCI/B 775109200 CA7751092007 62.2169 6.17169 Shaw Communications Inc SJR/B 82028K200 CA82028K2002 36.0106 3.59118 Under Armour Inc UAA 904311107 US9043111072 27.3211 2.73210

The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., TD Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Richardson Wealth Limited, Hampton Securities Limited, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Research Capital Corporation.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.