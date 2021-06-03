S&P indexes raise minimum market cap requirements By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A trader looks at a screen that charts the S&P 500 on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) – S&P Dow Jones Indices announced on Thursday it was increasing the minimum market capitalization requirements for companies joining the and other stock market indexes.

Companies must now have a stock market value of at least $13.1 billion to join the S&P 500, Wall Street’s most followed benchmark. That is up from a previous minimum of $11.8 billion.

Falling below market capitalization minimums does not mean companies will be removed from S&P indexes. Nearly 40 S&P 500 companies currently have stock market values under $11 billion.

Corporations face several additional eligibility requirements for consideration to be included in the S&P 500, as well as the S&P MidCap 400 and SmallCap 600.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) had a market capitalization of over $600 billion when it entered the S&P 500 last December.

The minimum market capitalization requirement for the S&P MidCap 400 index will rise to $3.6 billion from $3.3 billion, and the minimum for the SmallCap 600 will climb to $850 million from $750 million, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a press release.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR