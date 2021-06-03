Soybeans, corn ease on inflation fears

Article content

CHICAGO — Chicago soybean and corn futures eased on Thursday, pressured by a firming dollar and fears of food price inflation, though concerns of hot, dry weather in growing areas offered support, traders said.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 13-1/4 cents to $15.49-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans dipped 10-1/4 cents to $14.03-1/2.

CBOT’s most-active corn ended 13 cents lower at $6.62 per bushel, while new-crop December corn eased 6-1/4 cents to $5.66-1/2.

CBOT wheat eased 10-3/4 cents to $6.76-1/4 per bushel.

The U.S. Dollar climbed 0.65% on Thursday on reports that May saw a jump in the number of newly-employed Americans, according to payroll company ADP, while the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization said world food prices climbed to their highest level since September 2011.

While inflationary pressures could soften grain markets, weather remains the focus in the coming weeks, according to Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics.

“Those demand issues and inflation issues mean a lot less if we can’t get the rains we’re expected to get in the next 10 days,” said Zuzolo.

Hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest caused concern for newly planted corn and soybean crops, though it remains early in the growing season.