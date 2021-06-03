Southern China warns investors against illegal token platforms By Cointelegraph

Following China’s major regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies, financial regulators in Hainan, the smallest province in the country, reportedly issued a warning against crypto- and blockchain-focused illegal fundraising schemes.

According to local reports, the Hainan branch of the People’s Bank of China — the central bank of the country — and the local financial supervisory authority were among the regulators that made the announcement.