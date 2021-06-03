Snowplus Experiences Global Growth Despite COVID

Article content

The leading vape brand found success through partnerships and localized strategies.

HONG KONG — Snowplus, a leading global vape company, and its global business have flourished despite challenges posed by the COVID pandemic that has impacted business around the world. Their strategy of localization implemented in late 2019 has proven to be the key to their continual growth in the face of the pandemic. Since the pandemic started they have still seen a growth increase of around 350% in their global business.

Business impacts of the pandemic have been far reaching, including but not limited to logistics, manufacturing, and local economies being shut down. For the vape industry, it has been no different. However, localized strategies have enabled responsive and agile decision making, and have also minimized any negative impact from the current unforeseen global crisis.

Local Partners

In multiple new markets Snowplus has expanded to, they’ve been able to partner with leading companies that know their local markets well. To win the confidence of top level partners, a combination of quality products, reliable support, and long term investment have proven to be the key.

“Our focus on producing consistently high quality, rigorously tested products have helped us win major partnerships in markets we expand to,” explained Derek Li, Snowplus Cofounder and Head of Overseas Markets. “It’s always a satisfying moment when potential partners test our products, have a ‘wow’ moment, and come back to us ready to work something out.”