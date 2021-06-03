Singapore Developer’s REIT IPO Includes HSBC London Tower

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Singapore’s City Developments Ltd. has included the London building housing HSBC Holdings Plc’s headquarters in a property trust offering in partnership with Qatar Investment Authority, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The homebuilder has filed applications for an initial public offering of a real estate investment trust with commercial assets in the U.K. to the Singapore Exchange and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the company said in a statement Friday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.

City Developments seeks to raise about 500 million pounds ($705 million) from the REIT’s potential first-time share sale, which could take place as soon as the third quarter, said the people. The REIT will have a portfolio size of about 1.8 billion pounds, the people said, asking not to be named as the process is private.

Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that a deal will proceed, said the people. A representative for CDL declined to comment. A representative for QIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At 500 million pounds, the IPO would surpass the $224 million raised by Aztech Global Ltd., the larger of just two listings in Singapore so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Other companies that are exploring local IPOs include Pathology Asia Holdings Pte, a TPG-backed firm whose listing could raise as much as S$800 million ($602 million), and Sunseap Group Pte, a Singapore renewable energy firm, which could seek up to S$600 million in an offering.