Security tokenization may be the next big use case for blockchain tech By Cointelegraph



Security tokenization may be the next big use case for blockchain tech



Is tokenization of securities the way of the future? In an interview with Raiffeisen Bank International, the bankers leading its blockchain research hub stated that indeed, by 2030, most securities will have been tokenized. To gain a deeper understanding of how blockchain technology can transform traditional stock exchanges, Cointelegraph Research compiled a dataset of all security token offerings and found that almost $5 billion was raised in 2020.

Cointelegraph’s first report on security tokens explains how bond and stock tokenization works, how many assets have already been tokenized, what returns they have provided, and how they are regulated in different countries.

