Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.39% By Investing.com



© Reuters Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.39%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.39% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Tabuk Agriculture Development Co (SE:), which rose 9.95% or 3.85 points to trade at 42.55 at the close. Meanwhile, Lazurde for Jewelry Co (SE:) added 9.94% or 2.06 points to end at 22.80 and Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:) was up 8.04% or 3.90 points to 52.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Al Mashaar REIT (SE:), which fell 3.23% or 0.40 points to trade at 12.00 at the close. Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance (SE:) declined 2.46% or 0.48 points to end at 19.00 and National Medical Care Company (SE:) was down 1.96% or 1.20 points to 60.10.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 133 to 60 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tabuk Agriculture Development Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 9.95% or 3.85 to 42.55. Shares in Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 8.04% or 3.90 to 52.40.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.33% or 0.23 to $69.06 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.29% or 0.21 to hit $71.56 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 1.93% or 36.80 to trade at $1873.10 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.57% to 4.5521, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.58% at 90.422.