Satoshi Nakamoto to be immortalized in bronze near the Steve Jobs statue in Budapest By Cointelegraph

Satoshi Nakamoto to be immortalized in bronze near the Steve Jobs statue in Budapest
Bitcoin’s anonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto is set to be depicted in a life-size bronze statue in Budapest, the capital city of Hungary.
According to local news outlet Hungary Today, sculptors, Réka Gergely and Tamás Gilly are designing the statue, and have unveiled initial plans depicting a figure with a featureless face wearing a hoodie.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.