Satoshi Nakamoto to be immortalized in bronze near the Steve Jobs statue in Budapest By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin’s anonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto is set to be depicted in a life-size bronze statue in Budapest, the capital city of Hungary.

According to local news outlet Hungary Today, sculptors, Réka Gergely and Tamás Gilly are designing the statue, and have unveiled initial plans depicting a figure with a featureless face wearing a hoodie.

Image: Réka Gergely