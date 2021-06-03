Ryanair says it may not take first 737 MAX until after summer By Reuters

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ryanair may decline to accept delivery of its first Boeing (NYSE:) 737 MAX until after the summer but has not made a final decision, a senior executive said on Thursday.

The airline on May 17 said Boeing had promised the first delivery by the end of that month, but the U.S. firm has not yet given a firm date, said Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair DAC, the main airline in the Ryanair Group.

“We need a definitive date as to when we’re going to get the airplane and then we’ve got to decide … whether that suits us to take them or not because in the normal course of events we don’t take aircraft in the summer months,” Wilson told Reuters in an interview.

