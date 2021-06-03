Russian Bitcoin critic says he would have bought BTC for 100 rubles By Cointelegraph

Russian Bitcoin critic says he would have bought BTC for 100 rubles
Anatoly Aksakov, a member of Russia’s State Duma and a key spokesman for the country’s cryptocurrency legislation process, claimed that he has never owned any (BTC).
Aksakov said that he doesn’t hold any Bitcoin and likely won’t, as the government has prohibited officials from purchasing crypto, local news agency TASS reported on Thursday.
