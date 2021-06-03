ROK Capital and Solana Raise $20M To Enhance SOL Ecosystem By CoinQuora



ROK Capital and Solana Raise $20M To Enhance SOL Ecosystem



ROK Capital and Solana launched a $20 million fund to improve Solana’s ecosystem.

Moreover, FactBlock and DeSpread have joined the ecosystem fund as partners.

Both ROK’s General Partner and Solana’s President express their excitement.

On Thursday, Korea’s leading blockchain ROK Capital and Solana Foundation launched a $20 million fund to develop the Solana ecosystem. With this, ROK Capital hopes to bootstrap a range of Solana-focused projects, including those related to Web3, DeFi, and NFTs.

Moreover, the focus will be on accelerating Solana’s expansion into the Korean market. In addition, FactBlock and DeSpread have joined the ecosystem fund as partners. Of note, FactBlock is a blockchain consulting firm while DeSpread is a community-based accelerator.

ROK Capital’s General Partner Brian Kang expresses his excitement about this partnership. He said,

We are excited to join Solana ecosystem as their local partner in Korea. Solana is one of the fastest-growing networks in the industry, and in addition to injecting capital, this new fund will provide tailored services for projects to successfully accelerate in Korea.

On another note, Solana Foundation’s President Anatoly Yakovenko looks forward to working with the new fund. It should be noted, Solana is the most performant blockchain in the world. It gives developers the confidence to build for the long term by delivering predictable scaling without compromising security or composability.

Meanwhile, ROK Capital is a blockchain fund focused on investing in and accelerating emerging blockchain ecosystem projects. It was founded by a group of blockchain experts with over 20 years of experience in Korea across various industries. Lastly, the company has bootstrapped several prominent startups, including Acaia, SolStarter, and Clover.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

