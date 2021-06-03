Riverdale Season 5 Production Wraps

There’s so much to decipher.
Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that production on Season 5 officially wrapped with a sentimental Instagram post that had a series of cryptic emojis.
He captioned the behind-the-scenes photo with: “Aaaand that’s a wrap on Season Five of #Riverdale. So grateful to everyone who worked on this crazy show this crazy year, under crazier-than-usual circumstances. All the writers and directors and editors. And especially our tireless, amazing all-star cast and our beyond heroic crew, who somehow kept the ship on course. (Special shout-out to @robingivens for bringing us home.) Really excited about our next batch of episodes. They’re some of the best we’ve done. And after that, a break. And after that…💥🚀💋🔥💃🏾👯♀️🌪🤡👽👀👫👨🏼🤝👨🏽👠🕷🐍🦂🦋🐀🍒🍔❤️🩹💍🤰🏼🌊🎰”
But what do all the emojis mean??? It could be our first glimpse into the Season 6 plotline, but it’s going to take some serious deciphering.
Cole Sprouse (aka Jughead Jones) also shared some snapshots from the set simply captioned: “Goodnight season 5.”
So, any guesses on what fans have in store for them? I’ll definitely be tuning in to find out.
Are you excited for the new season of Riverdale? Let us know in the comments!
