Ripple seeks docs from 15 offshore exchanges it says could be ‘fatal’ to the SEC’s charges By Cointelegraph

Ripple seeks docs from 15 offshore exchanges it says could be ‘fatal’ to the SEC’s charges
CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen, have filed a motion requesting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigate Bitfinex’s parent company, iFinex, and 14 other international crypto exchanges.
The June 2 motion requests documents from exchanges including iFinex, Bitforex, Bithumb, Bitlish, BitMart, AscendEX (formerly Bitmax), Bitrue Singapore, Bitstamp, Coinbene, HitBTC, Huobi Global, Korbit, OKEx, Upbit Singapore, and ZB Network Technology
