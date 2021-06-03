Ripple seeks docs from 15 offshore exchanges it says could be ‘fatal’ to the SEC’s charges By Cointelegraph

CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen, have filed a motion requesting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigate Bitfinex’s parent company, iFinex, and 14 other international crypto exchanges.

The June 2 motion requests documents from exchanges including iFinex, Bitforex, Bithumb, Bitlish, BitMart, AscendEX (formerly Bitmax), Bitrue Singapore, Bitstamp, Coinbene, HitBTC, Huobi Global, Korbit, OKEx, Upbit Singapore, and ZB Network Technology