Procter & Gamble in Partnership with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and the International Olympics Committee Unveils Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 Medal Ceremony Podiums Made of Recycled Plastic

Article content

Sorry, your browser doesn’t support embedded videos.

Multimedia is available on Business Wire’s website and the Associated Press photo network of Procter & Gamble, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, and the International Olympics Committee unveiling the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 medal ceremony podiums made of recycled plastic. Photo 1 is a wide shot of the podium unveiling with spokespeople. Photo 2 is a wide shot of a medal ceremony podium. A video highlighting details of the Podium Project is also available. The photos are courtesy of ©Tokyo 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603006092/en/

Contacts

Samantha Policano, MMK+

(202) 835-9495

samantha.policano@ketchum.com

Victoria Schooler, P&G

schooler.v@pg.com

#distro