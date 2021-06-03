Posthaste: Beware ‘Dutch disease’ Canada as the loonie soars

Good Morning!

Canada provides the world with a bounty of natural resources from fossil fuels to metals to wood and crops. So a commodities rally is a good thing, right?

Well, it’s complicated.

“The market’s responses to a spike in resource prices, particularly if those resource price goodies don’t last, can sometimes turn what looks like a gift to Canada into a Pandora’s box,” say CIBC chief and senior economists Avery Shenfeld and Royce Mendes.

The economists argue that what we are seeing in the recent run-up in commodity prices is probably not a so-called supercycle, last seen in the 2000s, fuelled by China’s massive industrialization.

Resource runs come and go, but mostly they don’t last long. This one, driven by a sudden surge in global activity, temporary supply bottlenecks and bullish investors, has all the marks of a temporary spike, they said.

So even if it lasts a few years, what’s the catch?

“It’s that this temporary gift raises the risk that resource-currency enthusiasm sends the Canadian dollar to levels that do damage to the country’s cost competitiveness in other sectors, particularly if that leads to a loss in the market share for new plants building the products of the future,” say Shenfeld and Mendes.

It’s called the “Dutch disease” and Canada has seen it before when oil prices have spiked. The rise in resource prices pushes up the value of the Canadian dollar, which raises wages in U.S. dollar terms, and puts productivity and competitiveness on a downward spiral. During the last supercycle, Canada lost market share of U.S. imports to China, Mexico and the U.S. itself.

The economists stress that Canada is not just a “hewer of wood and drawer of water.” Only a minority of exports are resource-based, even when including downstream processing.

Right now the world is eyeing long-term opportunities in technology, particularly in the energy fields of carbon reduction and conservation. CIBC says decisions on where these production facilities will be built will be made in the next couple of years and labour costs, and thus Canada’s exchange rate, could be material.

Businesses making those decisions “might not appreciate that the exchange rate might only be temporarily elevated,” they said.

The Canadian dollar can be driven by resources in three ways, and right now all are in play, said CIBC. The improved nominal trade balance, “foreign customers need to buy more loonies for each trainload of raw materials;” the loonie gets lumped in with other commodity currencies and speculation adds to its momentum; and lastly investors bet that the resource rally will prompt the Bank of Canada to raise rates earlier than the U.S.

The CIBC economists say the Fed’s dovish stand has helped the latter, but neither is the Bank of Canada offering much “verbal resistance” to the currency’s climb.

The best scenario, they say, is if Canada can reap the benefits of the resource rally, while containing the loonie’s rise. CIBC thinks this is still possible. It expects the Fed will surprise markets by tightening earlier than expected and predicts the Canadian dollar will be back at 76.9 US cents next year.

But the Bank of Canada needs to be part of that solution, they say. It should “underscore to FX markets that commodity price hikes could be short lived. Dial down the calming rhetoric that the loonie’s gains are in line with fundamentals, and instead, explicitly remind markets that as a drag on non-resource exports and inflation, the C$ gains will push back the timetable for rate hikes in Canada.”

A similar message about the currency and its trade impacts from former Bank governor Stephen Poloz when he took office in 2013 “visibly moved the needle on the exchange rate,” they said.