Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM) skyrocket in price after attracting $30M in funding By Cointelegraph

Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM) skyrocket in price after attracting $30M in funding
Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM) rose in tandem on June 3 as traders assessed a venture capital firm’s major investment into their blockchain ecosystems.
Dubbed as Master Ventures, an Asian blockchain incubator and venture capitalist announced that it had launched a $30 million venture capital fund called Master Ventures Polkadot VC Fund. In a press release published Wednesday, the firm said that its fund would “support and finance the Parachain bids” of tier-1 blockchain projects that want to win a Parachain slot on the Polkadot Relay Chain.
