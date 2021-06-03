Polaris Establishes $5 Million Partnership With the National Forest Foundation

Article content The Polaris Fund for Outdoor Recreation will support the stewardship and health of the National Forests MINNEAPOLIS — Today, Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII), a global leader in powersports, announces a new partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF). Through this partnership, the Polaris Foundation will donate $5 million to the National Forest Foundation over five years. The Polaris Fund for Outdoor Recreation will provide grants and project funding to support outdoor recreation and conservation work to help protect forests and surrounding lands for years to come. “Polaris’ investment – the largest single private commitment in our history – will achieve measurable, meaningful impact on our National Forests,” said Ray A. Foote, executive vice president of the NFF. “Together, we will restore trails, improve wildlife habitat, and protect watersheds across the country. We are excited for how these projects will also create vital new connections between National Forests and the communities they serve. The NFF is deeply grateful for the Polaris Foundation’s support.” “Experiencing and appreciating the natural beauty of the world around us has been a part of Polaris’ DNA since our founding. The NFF’s goal of creating personal and meaningful connections to our National Forests complements Polaris’ purpose of inspiring people to Think Outside,” said Lucy Clark Dougherty, president of the Polaris Foundation. “As long-time supporters of NFF, we are proud to further our partnership and the Foundation’s good work protecting public lands.”

Article content Polaris and NFF have a longstanding history of working together to support trail creation, trail restoration and reforestation projects. The Polaris Fund for Outdoor Recreation will build upon the success of these past projects. Polaris and NFF will use the fund to award Polaris Grants annually to further outdoor recreation and preservation. Through the fund, Polaris and the NFF will work together to award deserving parties with Polaris Grants to support projects that support trail creation, preservation or improvements to promote riding access and environmental stewardship. The Polaris Fund for Outdoor Recreation is a $5 million investment from Polaris and will paid at $1 million annually from 2021-2025. Polaris is passionate about the outdoors. Through the Polaris Foundation we partner with organizations like the NFF, Tread Lightly, and community riding clubs to enable environmental stewardship. Additionally, Polaris’ annual T.R.A.I.L.S. Grants has provided funding to national, state and local organizations promoting safe and responsible riding and supporting environmental preservations and trail access. To date, the program has supported approximately 325 ATV, off-road and snowmobiling organizations with more than $2.7 million in grants. To learn more about Polaris visit Polaris.com and to get involved in protecting outdoor recreation visit www.nationalforests.org. About Polaris As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.

About National Forest Foundation The National Forest Foundation works on behalf of the American public to inspire personal and meaningful connections to our National Forests. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF leads forest conservation efforts and promotes responsible recreation. Each year the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat, facilitates common ground, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects, and disease, and improves recreational opportunities. The NFF believes our National Forests and all they offer are an American treasure and are vital to the health of our communities. Learn more at nationalforests.org.

