Philippine, Malaysian shares fall; markets eye U.S. data

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Losses in Philippine and Malaysian stocks

stood out among broadly calm emerging Asian markets on Thursday,

while investors awaited U.S. economic data that could influence

how long the Federal Reserve maintains its dovish policy stance.

Regional currencies were also largely muted, with the Taiwan

dollar making the most notable gain of 0.3%, as the

U.S. dollar wavered ahead of a weekly unemployment report

and monthly jobs data.

If the data bolsters confidence in a strong U.S. economic

recovery it would further stir up talk of the Fed scaling back

support measures earlier than its forecast, which would unsettle

Asia’s risk-sensitive markets.

The Philippine bourse lost more than 1%, giving up

some ground after surging more than 3% in the previous session.

The peso was largely unchanged.

In Malaysia, which is battling a surge in COVID-19 cases,

shares fell about half a percent as the nation recorded

its highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic.

The country’s finance minister warned on Tuesday that its

2021 economic growth forecast could be lowered due to new curbs

to fight the spread of the virus, which analysts say could weigh

on debt instruments.

If growth forecast is cut, “projected debt at end-2021 could

consequently need to be revised upwards and closer to the 60% of

GDP limit,” said Duncan Tan, a strategist at Singapore-bank DBS.

“That would bring to the fore the possibility of a second

increase in debt limit, which could then be viewed slightly

unfavorably by bond markets and credit rating agencies.”

Yields on Malaysia’s 10-year benchmark bonds

were down marginally at 3.213% on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the region’s top trade partner China saw its

services sector expand at a slower pace in May compared with a

month ago due to weaker overseas demand and increasing costs for

businesses.

The yuan, which influences South Korea’s won and

Taiwan dollar due to their trade dependence, was largely

unchanged, trading in a narrow range since the central bank

intervened this week to temper the currency’s rally.

Separately, a Reuters poll showed bullish bets on the

Chinese yuan hit a near six-month high, and investors were long

on most Asian currencies as vaccination programs in the region

painted an optimistic picture despite a recent spike in

infections.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia raises $3 bln from global Islamic bonds –

official

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 3.2 basis points

to 6.417%

** Singapore grants China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine special

access

($1 = 31.1100 baht)

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0429 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK

DAILY YTD X S S YTD

% % DAILY %

%

Japan -0.14 -5.8 <.n2>

China 4 EC>

India +0.00 -0.0 <.ns ei>

Indones -0.10 -1.7 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi +0.05 -2.4 <.kl a se>

Philipp -0.02 +0.5 <.ps ines i>

S.Korea 1 11>

Singapo -0.02 -0.1 <.st re i>

Taiwan +0.26 +3.0 <.tw ii>

Thailan 0.00 -3.7 <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

