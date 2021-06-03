Philippine, Malaysian shares fall; markets eye U.S. data

Article content

Losses in Philippine and Malaysian stocks

stood out among broadly calm emerging Asian markets on Thursday,

while investors awaited U.S. economic data that could influence

how long the Federal Reserve maintains its dovish policy stance.

Regional currencies were also largely muted, with the Taiwan

dollar making the most notable gain of 0.3%, as the

U.S. dollar wavered ahead of a weekly unemployment report

and monthly jobs data.

If the data bolsters confidence in a strong U.S. economic

recovery it would further stir up talk of the Fed scaling back

support measures earlier than its forecast, which would unsettle

Asia’s risk-sensitive markets.

The Philippine bourse lost more than 1%, giving up

some ground after surging more than 3% in the previous session.

The peso was largely unchanged.

In Malaysia, which is battling a surge in COVID-19 cases,

shares fell about half a percent as the nation recorded

its highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic.

The country’s finance minister warned on Tuesday that its

2021 economic growth forecast could be lowered due to new curbs

to fight the spread of the virus, which analysts say could weigh

on debt instruments.

If growth forecast is cut, “projected debt at end-2021 could