Oil Stockpiles Fell 5 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com

By Liz Moyer
Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles fell more than double the amount expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.
fell 5.08 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 2.443 million barrels.
stockpiles, which include diesel and , rose 3.72 million barrels in the week against expectations for a draw of 1.479 million barrels, the EIA data showed.
were 358,000 barrels. The weekly rose 1.7%, according to the EIA report.
inventories rose 1.5 million barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a draw of 1.479 million barrels.
