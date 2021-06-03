NY Fed’s Williams says now not the time to take action on tapering By Reuters



(Reuters) – While it makes sense for Federal Reserve officials to begin discussing their options for adjusting monetary policy, the U.S. economy is still far from the point at which the central bank might begin to withdraw its support, New York Fed Bank President John Williams (NYSE:) said on Thursday.

“We’re still quite a ways off from reaching the substantial progress that we’re really looking for in terms of adjustments to our purchases,” Williams said during an interview with Yahoo Finance, referring to the Fed’s monthly purchase of $120 billion in bonds. “I just don’t think the time is now to take any action.”