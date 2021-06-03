Norton360 antivirus tool will allow its 13 million customers to mine Ethereum By Cointelegraph

Cybersecurity firm, NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:), has launched Norton Crypto, a tool allowing consumers to “safely” mine cryptocurrency through its Norton 360 product.

From June 3, select 360 users will be invited to join Norton’s early adopter program for mining. Norton also plans to open up the mining service to all of its nearly 13 million 360 customers in the coming months. Norton emphasized that its service allows users to mine without requiring they switch off their antivirus software.