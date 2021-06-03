Norton360 antivirus tool will allow its 13 million customers to mine Ethereum By Cointelegraph

Norton360 antivirus tool will allow its 13 million customers to mine Ethereum
Cybersecurity firm, NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:), has launched Norton Crypto, a tool allowing consumers to “safely” mine cryptocurrency through its Norton 360 product.
From June 3, select 360 users will be invited to join Norton’s early adopter program for mining. Norton also plans to open up the mining service to all of its nearly 13 million 360 customers in the coming months. Norton emphasized that its service allows users to mine without requiring they switch off their antivirus software.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.