Norton antivirus debuts Ethereum mining service By BTC Peers

Cybersecurity company Norton announced the launch of a new feature that would allow users to mine using their graphics cards.

According to a June 2 release, the new feature called “Norton Crypto” will work in tandem with the firm’s Norton 360 internet security suite. And starting today, June 3, some customers will be invited to try out the new feature.

The firm asserts that its product will allow users to safely mine Ethereum without the risks of unvetted code. Also, all miner tokens will be deposited to a cloud-based Norton wallet.

Commenting on the new product, CEO Vincent Pilette explained that digital assets are growing to become an integral part of consumers’ lives. He said:

As the crypto economy continues to become a more important part of our customers’ lives, we want to empower them to mine cryptocurrency with Norton, a brand they trust.

Meanwhile, Gagan Singh, chief product officer at the cybersecurity company, revealed that Norton Crypto effectively reduces the entry barriers and attracts those who would have ordinarily been deterred by the technical complexities associated with crypto mining. Mining can be launched with just a few clicks on the new product.

