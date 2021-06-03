Nikkei slips on profit-taking in growth stocks ahead of U.S. jobs data

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares slipped on Friday as investors took profits, mostly on growth shares, ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could intensify worries about inflation and tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus.

The Nikkei average lost 0.49% to 28,916.89 after two days of gains, while the broader Topix lost 0.21% to 1,954.57, snapping its three-day winning streak.

Growth shares dragged, with a fall of 0.46%, while value shares were almost flat.

Investors sold tech shares and stay-at-home winners as a strong reading in U.S. jobs report could fan expectations the Fed could taper its stimulus sooner than expected, thus withdrawing a support from richly-valued shares.

SoftBank Group, whose Vision Fund owns global tech firm shares, lost 1.4%.

Industrial robot makers posted sizable losses, with Fanuc losing 2.5% and Yaskawa Electric dropping 1.7%.

Some of last year’s star performers crumbled. Medical support service operator M3 shed 4.1% while bicycle maker Shimano shed 1.9%.

Still the market was fairly supported overall, as acceleration of Japan’s vaccination program took out one major obstacle for the market.

Many railway companies gained, with West Japan Railway up 1.0% and Central Japan Railway gaining 0.9%.