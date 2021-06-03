NFT sales down 90% since market peak By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

NFT sales down 90% since market peak

The nonfungible token wing of the crypto space has declined even more rapidly than the broader market in the past month or so after sales of NFTs sank 90% since they peaked in early May.

Data provided by Protos paints a picture of an NFT market in the midst of implosion as sales across all categories continue to decline rapidly.