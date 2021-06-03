New Zealand court seeks more assurances as China extradition case drags on

Article content

WELLINGTON — New Zealand’s highest court on Friday adjourned an appeal by the government which sought to extradite a man to China to face murder charges but did not dismiss the request entirely, extending a court battle that has dragged on for over a decade.

The Supreme Court’s decision comes nearly two years after the Court of Appeal blocked the extradition of Kyung Yup Kim, a New Zealand resident accused by China of killing a woman while in Shanghai in December 2009, citing human rights risks.

The New Zealand government had appealed the decision.

The Supreme Court gave the government until the end of July to report back after seeking further assurances from China that Kim will be given a fair trial and won’t be in danger of ill-treatment or torture.

The court said Kim would not face a “real risk” of a flagrant denial of justice on extradition if the further assurances were received.

However, it dismissed a plea from Kim that no reasonable minister could ever decide to surrender him to Chinese authorities. His lawyers had argued against extradition citing the human rights situation in China, the delays in the case and Kim’s mental health.

Kim’s lawyer Tony Ellis said he was surprised and disappointed by the decision.