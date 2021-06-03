New DeFi ‘passport’ could enable under-collateralized crypto loans By Cointelegraph

New DeFi ‘passport’ could enable under-collateralized crypto loans
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Arcx has announced the launch of Sapphire v3, a DeFi passport allowing crypto users to pseudonymously build and verify their reputation on-chain.
Announced June 2, the DeFi passport will score users on a scale between 0 and 1,000, with Arcx advancing that the passport “incentivizes reputation-building and curates on-chain identity into DeFi.”
