New DeFi ‘passport’ could enable under-collateralized crypto loans By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

New DeFi ‘passport’ could enable under-collateralized crypto loans

Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Arcx has announced the launch of Sapphire v3, a DeFi passport allowing crypto users to pseudonymously build and verify their reputation on-chain.

Announced June 2, the DeFi passport will score users on a scale between 0 and 1,000, with Arcx advancing that the passport “incentivizes reputation-building and curates on-chain identity into DeFi.”