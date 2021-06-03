NetApp Gains On Robust Results, Higher Dividend, New Buyback By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing – NetApp (NASDAQ:) shares rose close to 3% after reporting sold earnings for its fourth quarter ended, boosting its divided and increasing its share repurchase plan.

Net revenue of $1.56 billion was 11% higher than a year ago on the back of the company grabbing a higher market share in key storage markets and its public cloud service reaching scale.

For the ongoing fiscal year, net revenue is expected to rise 6% to 7%, according to the company’s estimates.

GAAP net income in the fourth quarter rose 70%, to $334 million, compared to $196 million in the same period a year ago.

Net revenue for the first quarter is expected to be in the range of $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion.

The company will increase the first quarter dividend, 4% to 50 cents a share.

NetApp has announced another share buyback of $500 million this year.