NetApp Gains On Robust Results, Higher Dividend, New Buyback By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing – NetApp (NASDAQ:) shares rose close to 3% after reporting sold earnings for its fourth quarter ended, boosting its divided and increasing its share repurchase plan.

Net revenue of $1.56 billion was 11% higher than a year ago on the back of the company grabbing a higher market share in key storage markets and its public cloud service reaching scale.

For the ongoing fiscal year, net revenue is expected to rise 6% to 7%, according to the company’s estimates.

GAAP net income in the fourth quarter rose 70%, to $334 million, compared to $196 million in the same period a year ago.

Net revenue for the first quarter is expected to be in the range of $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion.

The company will increase the first quarter dividend, 4% to 50 cents a share.

NetApp has announced another share buyback of $500 million this year.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR