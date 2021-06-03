Musk tweet dents bitcoin, but weekly gain in prospect By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – slipped more than 3% on Friday after Tesla (NASDAQ:) boss Elon Musk fired off a tweet hinting at a breakup with the cryptocurrency, though it remains on course for its best weekly gain in about a month as it tries to recover from May’s crash.
Bitcoin was last down about 3.6% at $37,809. Musk tweeted “#Bitcoin” and a heartbreak emoji above a meme appearing to show a couple discussing their breakup. Bitcoin is up 6.3% this week.
Musk has been a major promoter of cryptocurrencies but has turned critical of bitcoin since suspending Tesla plans to take it in payment for cars owing to concerns about its energy use.
