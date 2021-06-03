Most Asian currencies slip; S.Korean won, Thai baht lead drop

Article content
The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 110.200 110.28 +0.07
Sing dlr 1.328 1.3275 -0.04
Taiwan dlr 27.695 27.704 +0.03
Korean won 1118.200 1113.6 -0.41
Baht 31.230 31.14 -0.29
Peso 47.815 47.77 -0.09
Rupiah 14290.000 14280 -0.07
Rupee 72.908 72.908 0.00
Ringgit 4.128 4.12 -0.19
Yuan 6.406 6.404 -0.02
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move
Japan yen 110.200 103.24 -6.32
Sing dlr 1.328 1.3209 -0.53
Taiwan dlr 27.695 28.483 +2.85
Korean won 1118.200 1086.20 -2.86
Baht 31.230 29.96 -4.07
Peso 47.815 48.01 +0.41
Rupiah 14290.000 14040 -1.75
Rupee 72.908 73.07 +0.22
Ringgit 4.128 4.0400 -2.13
Yuan 6.406 6.5283 +1.92
