Mike Novogratz-backed firm announces $100M crypto investment fund By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Mike Novogratz-backed firm announces $100M crypto investment fund

Cryptology Asset Group, a Malta-based investment outfit co-founded by serial entrepreneurs Mike Novogratz and Christian Angermayer, is set to offer support for crypto VC firms.

In a release issued on Thursday, the European holding company announced plans to float a $100-million investment into first-time crypto funds. As part of the announcement, the investment outfit revealed that it will adopt an entrepreneurial approach in building its crypto fund portfolio with a focus on emerging managers and GP seeding.