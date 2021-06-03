Mike Novogratz-backed firm announces $100M crypto investment fund By Cointelegraph

Mike Novogratz-backed firm announces $100M crypto investment fund
Cryptology Asset Group, a Malta-based investment outfit co-founded by serial entrepreneurs Mike Novogratz and Christian Angermayer, is set to offer support for crypto VC firms.
In a release issued on Thursday, the European holding company announced plans to float a $100-million investment into first-time crypto funds. As part of the announcement, the investment outfit revealed that it will adopt an entrepreneurial approach in building its crypto fund portfolio with a focus on emerging managers and GP seeding.
