Mexican peso, Peruvian sol lead declines in Latam ahead of election weekend

The Mexican peso and the Peruvian sol led
declines among Latin American currencies on Thursday, with
Mexico awaiting mid-term elections and citizens of the Andean
country headed into presidential polls this weekend.
Currencies in emerging markets were mostly subdued as the
dollar climbed on stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data that
suggested an improving labor market.
MSCI’s index of EM currencies slipped
slightly from all-time highs, its Latin American counterpart
was flat.
Attention now turns to U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday
to gauge if a surprisingly strong U.S. economic rebound poses a
threat to the assumption that interest rates will stay low for a
long time.
Mexico’s peso fell 1.2%, with the weekend elections
set to determine the nature of reforms in the country.
“The lower the vote count for the (ruling party) MORENA-led
coalition (in the lower house), the less anxiety about potential
adverse changes to Mexico’s institutional framework,” said
analysts at Credit Suisse.
They cited initiatives that seek to modify the constitution
on the energy front, and limit the powers and reach of
independent entities for the benefit of the federal government,
as some of the party’s possible reform moves that would see a
negative reaction from the market.
Peru’s sol fell 1.1% ahead of a polarized run-off
between socialist candidate Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori,
the free-market scion of a powerful political dynasty.
Analysts say whoever wins, the South American country is set
for a volatile and uncertain road ahead.
Turkey’s lira dropped more than 1% after inflation
there rose less than expected, while South Africa’s rand
lifted off session lows after ratings agency S&P said the
country’s fiscal deficits are declining slightly faster than
initial expectations.
Colombia’s peso fell further from six-week highs,
down 0.2%.
Anti-government protests in Colombia blocked exports of
around 800,000 60-kg bags of coffee in May, projections from the
local coffee growers federation released on Wednesday found.
What began as a protest against tax reforms has shaped up to
be a broader uprising against the social and economic policies
of President Ivan Duque.
The Chilean peso fell after posting its best session
in a month and a half on Wednesday, while Santiago stocks
tumbled 4.5%.
Prices of copper, Chile’s largest export, fell below $10,000
a tonne after strong U.S. data.
Markets in Brazil were closed for a local holiday.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Stock indexes Latest Daily %
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1381.85 -0.48
MSCI LatAm 2646.31 -0.41
Brazil Bovespa – –
Mexico IPC 50397.22 -0.69
Chile IPSA 4197.95 -4.46
Argentina MerVal 63344.13 1.093
Colombia COLCAP 1256.38 0.67
Currencies Latest Daily %
change
Brazil real – –
Mexico peso 20.1180 -1.15
Chile peso 719.4 -0.04
Colombia peso 3658.75 -0.20
Peru sol 3.8698 -1.29
Argentina peso (interbank) 94.8100 -0.03
Argentina peso (parallel) 153 1.96
