Mexican peso, Peruvian sol lead declines in Latam ahead of election weekend

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

The Mexican peso and the Peruvian sol led

declines among Latin American currencies on Thursday, with

Mexico awaiting mid-term elections and citizens of the Andean

country headed into presidential polls this weekend.

Currencies in emerging markets were mostly subdued as the

dollar climbed on stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data that

suggested an improving labor market.

MSCI’s index of EM currencies slipped

slightly from all-time highs, its Latin American counterpart

was flat.

Attention now turns to U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday

to gauge if a surprisingly strong U.S. economic rebound poses a

threat to the assumption that interest rates will stay low for a

long time.

Mexico’s peso fell 1.2%, with the weekend elections

set to determine the nature of reforms in the country.

“The lower the vote count for the (ruling party) MORENA-led

coalition (in the lower house), the less anxiety about potential

adverse changes to Mexico’s institutional framework,” said

analysts at Credit Suisse.

They cited initiatives that seek to modify the constitution

on the energy front, and limit the powers and reach of

independent entities for the benefit of the federal government,

as some of the party’s possible reform moves that would see a

negative reaction from the market.

Peru’s sol fell 1.1% ahead of a polarized run-off

between socialist candidate Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori,

the free-market scion of a powerful political dynasty.

Analysts say whoever wins, the South American country is set

for a volatile and uncertain road ahead.

Turkey’s lira dropped more than 1% after inflation

there rose less than expected, while South Africa’s rand

lifted off session lows after ratings agency S&P said the

country’s fiscal deficits are declining slightly faster than

initial expectations.

Colombia’s peso fell further from six-week highs,

down 0.2%.

Anti-government protests in Colombia blocked exports of

around 800,000 60-kg bags of coffee in May, projections from the

local coffee growers federation released on Wednesday found.

What began as a protest against tax reforms has shaped up to

be a broader uprising against the social and economic policies

of President Ivan Duque.

The Chilean peso fell after posting its best session

in a month and a half on Wednesday, while Santiago stocks

tumbled 4.5%.

Prices of copper, Chile’s largest export, fell below $10,000

a tonne after strong U.S. data.

Markets in Brazil were closed for a local holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1381.85 -0.48

MSCI LatAm 2646.31 -0.41

Brazil Bovespa – –

Mexico IPC 50397.22 -0.69

Chile IPSA 4197.95 -4.46

Argentina MerVal 63344.13 1.093

Colombia COLCAP 1256.38 0.67

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real – –

Mexico peso 20.1180 -1.15

Chile peso 719.4 -0.04

Colombia peso 3658.75 -0.20

Peru sol 3.8698 -1.29

Argentina peso (interbank) 94.8100 -0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) 153 1.96

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru

Editing by Mark Potter and Barbara Lewis)

