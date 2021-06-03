Mexican peso, Peruvian sol lead declines in Latam ahead of election weekend

Article content

The Mexican peso and the Peruvian sol led

declines among Latin American currencies on Thursday, with

Mexico awaiting mid-term elections and citizens of the Andean

country headed into presidential polls this weekend.

Currencies in emerging markets were mostly subdued as the

dollar climbed on stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data that

suggested an improving labor market.

MSCI’s index of EM currencies slipped

slightly from all-time highs, its Latin American counterpart

was flat.

Attention now turns to U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday

to gauge if a surprisingly strong U.S. economic rebound poses a

threat to the assumption that interest rates will stay low for a

long time.

Mexico’s peso fell 1.2%, with the weekend elections

set to determine the nature of reforms in the country.

“The lower the vote count for the (ruling party) MORENA-led

coalition (in the lower house), the less anxiety about potential

adverse changes to Mexico’s institutional framework,” said

analysts at Credit Suisse.

They cited initiatives that seek to modify the constitution

on the energy front, and limit the powers and reach of

independent entities for the benefit of the federal government,

as some of the party’s possible reform moves that would see a