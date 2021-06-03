Meme.com Announces Its First IDO on Polygon By CoinQuora



Meme.com announces its first-ever IDO on Polygon.

The IDO is bound to launch on Polygon this June 15, 2021.

Meme.com and Polygon have a long history with the partnership since 2019.

Meme.com, a place where people explore different memes and trends, announces its first-ever IDO on Polygon this June 15. With that said, contributors will be able to enjoy almost free and instant transactions when they participate in the sale. More so, contributors will have a few weeks to prepare for the first meme expedition after the sale.

Notably, the $MEM token is expected to empower the Meme.com ecosystem with several functions like staking. In addition, it allows buying mTokens in the meme market and serves as a payment for platform fees. Also, it is creating and upgrading Marble cards where it lets anyone create unique digital cards based on URLs.

Of note, Polygon is the first well-structured easy-to-use platform for Etheruem scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework supporting Secured Chains like Plasma, Rollups, zkRollups, Validium, and more.

Meanwhile, Meme.com can be described as if Wikipedia and Dogecoin had a baby. It’s a way for content creators and meme creators to explore the meme economy on Twitter, Reddit, Facebook (NASDAQ:), etc. It enables people to mint memetic coins, which are priced based on the perceived value of the meme they represent.

Clearly, Meme.com and Polygon (then Marble Cards and Matic) have a long history with the partnership going back all the way to 2019. Lastly, the launch of Meme.com to Polygon will be done via its integration with Polkastarter. It should be noted, Polkastarter enables projects to raise capital on a decentralized, permissionless, and interoperable environment based on Polkadot.

